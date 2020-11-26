UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jones Wary Of 'written Off' Wales As He Calls For England Intensity

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:21 PM

Jones wary of 'written off' Wales as he calls for England intensity

Head coach Eddie Jones believes a "written off" Wales will "relish" facing his England side in an Autumn Nations Cup international at Llanelli on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Head coach Eddie Jones believes a "written off" Wales will "relish" facing his England side in an Autumn Nations Cup international at Llanelli on Saturday.

It has led Jones to urge the Six Nations champions to "play with an intensity that Wales have never faced before".

Jones' men are overwhelming favourites to win the teams' final Pool match and assure themselves of a place in next weekend's Autumn Nations Cup final.

Jones has made just a couple of changes to the starting lineup that beat Ireland 18-7, with fully fit fly-half George Ford starting after coming off the bench at Twickenham last week.

The formidable pack that pulverised the Irish remains intact, while two-try hero Jonny May still provides a cutting edge on the wing.

Wales did end a six-game losing streak last week, but an 18-0 win over second-tier Georgia bears little relation to the task of taking on England, last year's losing Rugby World Cup finalists.

Moreover, Wales are without several injured first-choice players, notably back-rowers Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi, although flanker James Botham -- the grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham -- is included after a promising Test debut against the Lelos.

Jones, however, told reporters on Thursday: "Wales are in a situation they probably relish.

They've been written off... Nothing would make their season sweeter than having a win over England.

"We're expecting a really tough, brutal sort of game. Twelve months ago they were Grand Slam champions and three points away from making a World Cup final. They're a talented team and we'll have to be at our best." Meanwhile under-pressure Wales coach Wayne Pivac tried to remain upbeat amid his injury problems.

"It's unfortunate but, as we've said all along, it's going to create opportunities for others and in the loose forwards, it's young James Botham and Shane Lewis-Hughes.

"They're a couple of guys with big futures... What a match for these guys to be tested in." As for the outspoken Jones' remarks about "intensity", the New Zealander said he expected "nothing less".

"He's in a position where he can do it," added Pivac. "The boys have been playing very well in that white jersey."Both coaches paid tribute to Welsh referee Nigel Owens, who will be in charge of his 100th Test when France face Italy this weekend.

"It's a great achievement by a referee and he's done it with a lot of colour and humour," said Jones. "He's certainly added to the game, so congratulations to Nigel."

Related Topics

Cricket Injured World France Young George Wales Ireland Italy Georgia May All From Best Ford Coach

Recent Stories

Time to put on a show, says England skipper Morgan ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hosts inauguration of youth empowerment ..

11 minutes ago

High BP in midlife is linked to increased brain da ..

2 minutes ago

Video games are 'under-regulated': EU anti-terror ..

2 minutes ago

Constitutional rights of the residents of NA-56 to ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Parliament Refuses to Lift Martial Law in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.