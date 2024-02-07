Jordan Reached The Final Of Asian Cup After The Historic Win Against South Korea
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 07, 2024 | 01:19 PM
Doha: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7 February, 2024)
Jordan upset South Korea 2-0 in their Asian Cup semi-final on Tuesday at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, doha, qatar where Yazan Al-Naimat and Musa Al-Taamari scored second-half goals to guide the middle Eastern country into the final for the first time.
After a goalless first half, Jordan found the breakthrough in the 53rd minute when Al-Taamari intercepted a poor back pass in midfield and released Al-Naimat, who chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to score his third goal of the tournament.
The result was a stunning upset for Jordan, who are ranked 87th in the world but played with nothing to lose against South Korea, who are the third-best team in Asia, 64 places above them
South Korea had made a habit of scoring late goals in the tournament but there was no comeback this time as Jordan kept them at bay to book their place in the final, where they will face either Iran or hosts and defending champions Qatar.
"The players delivered a heroic performance. The X-factor was we didn't need to give South Korea more respect than needed," Jordan's Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta said.
"Based on their record in their last few games, they conceded goals, and we knew it was possible to score against them. That was the turning point."
Al-Naimat had scored in the 2-2 draw when the two teams met in the group stage, and the 24-year-old was once again the tormentor-in-chief with his nimble footwork while Al-Taamari's tireless running also bore fruit.
In a goalless first half, Al-Naimat had the best opportunity to score for Jordan when he skipped past three defenders in the box, but his shot was hit straight at goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo who made a reflex save.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Eight injured in blast near election office in PB-47, Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
More Stories From Sports
-
Giants rally to stun Dubai by 19 runs in a low scoring battle3 hours ago
-
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead14 hours ago
-
Kabaddi tournament played19 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results19 hours ago
-
Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played20 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman20 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman20 hours ago
-
AFCON semi-final with Nigeria will be tough - South Africa legends22 hours ago
-
Australia take just 6.5 overs to destroy woeful West Indies in 3rd ODI1 day ago
-
Second century for Williamson as New Zealand extend lead past 5001 day ago
-
Australia take just 6.5 overs to destroy woeful West Indies in 3rd ODI1 day ago
-
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily2 days ago