Kabaddi Tournament Played
Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A Kabaddi tournament was played in collaboration with FCCI standing committee for sports and divisional kabaddi association here on Tuesday.
A team of Chak 209/R-B club won the event, Pak Watan club secured second position, Ali Shahanshah club third and Randhawa club got fourth position.
The winner was awarded with trophies and cash prize of Rs 30,000, second Rs 25,000, third Rs 15,000 and fourth Rs 10,000.
Later, the audience including players and officials made hand-chain to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and chanted slogans in their favour.
