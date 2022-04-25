UrduPoint.com

Kalabagh Shahtaj Clinch Islamabad Club Challenge Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Kalabagh Shahtaj clinch Islamabad Club Challenge Cup

Kalabagh Shahtaj won Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022, ripping Rizvi's PAF 7-6 in a high-voltage final match at Islamabad Club Polo Ground

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Kalabagh Shahtaj won Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022, ripping Rizvi's PAF 7-6 in a high-voltage final match at Islamabad Club Polo Ground.

Guy Gibrat made the day for Kalabagh Shahtaj as backed by his teammates he put up a stunning show, smashing six magnificent goals out of the total seven. One goal was banged in by Hashim Waheed.

Team PAF also displayed great agility as they fought fire-with-fire till the end. However, it were Kalabagh Shahtaj, who got over the line in the dying moments of the match.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was the main contributor from the losing side as he fired in four fantastic goals while his teammates Asfandyar Khan and Sqn Ldr Hamza Iqbal converted one goal apiece.

A large number of spectators have come to witness the contest between the two finalist sides. Ambassador of Argentine to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco, who was the special guest on the occasion distributed prizes among the players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Polo From

Recent Stories

3620 profiteers fined in Ramadan

3620 profiteers fined in Ramadan

20 seconds ago
 New controversies arise over French language in Ca ..

New controversies arise over French language in Canada

21 seconds ago
 Darul Aman women receive Eid gifts

Darul Aman women receive Eid gifts

23 seconds ago
 Man gunned down in Wadh, Khuzdar

Man gunned down in Wadh, Khuzdar

24 seconds ago
 Profiteers fined for over pricing

Profiteers fined for over pricing

3 minutes ago
 Newly constructed amphitheater becomes operational ..

Newly constructed amphitheater becomes operational at Islamia University of Baha ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.