Kalabagh Shahtaj clinch Islamabad Club Challenge Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Kalabagh Shahtaj won Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022, ripping Rizvi's PAF 7-6 in a high-voltage final match at Islamabad Club Polo Ground.

Guy Gibrat made the day for Kalabagh Shahtaj as backed by his teammates he put up a stunning show, smashing six magnificent goals out of the total seven. One goal was banged in by Hashim Waheed.

Team PAF also displayed great agility as they fought fire-with-fire till the end. However, it were Kalabagh Shahtaj, who got over the line in the dying moments of the match.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was the main contributor from the losing side as he fired in four fantastic goals while his teammates Asfandyar Khan and Sqn Ldr Hamza Iqbal converted one goal apiece.

A large number of spectators have come to witness the contest between the two finalist sides. Ambassador of Argentine to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco, who was the special guest on the occasion distributed prizes among the players.