UrduPoint.com

Kecmanovic Grabs 'second Chance' After Djokovic Deportation

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2022 | 01:08 PM

Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic deportation

Serbia's 77th-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic emerged as a big winner from the Novak Djokovic saga -- and capitalised on his good fortune by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open on Friday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Serbia's 77th-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic emerged as a big winner from the Novak Djokovic saga -- and capitalised on his good fortune by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open on Friday.

Kecmanovic was drawn to play compatriot and world number one Djokovic in the first round, but after the defending champion was deported, found himself instead facing lucky loser Salvatore Caruso.

He easily beat the Italian, and has been winning ever since.

Kecmanovic knocked out another Italian, 25th seed Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 6-2, 7-5 to win through to the round of 16 for the first time and will face French 17th seed Gael Monfils.

Kecmanovic's lucky break in Melbourne has already netted him $A300,000 (US$215,000) in prize money and 180 ranking points.

"It's unbelievable. A week ago I was supposed to play the world number one and didn't have much of a chance there, but now I'm in the last 16," the 22-year-old Kecmanovic said.

"I'm so happy that I was able to use this second chance and that I've been playing some really good tennis. I just wanted to use it the best that I can."Kecmanovic said he had not been in contact with compatriot Djokovic, who is back in Serbia after his deportation over his anti-vaccination status.

"I think he's still recovering from everything and I didn't really want to bother him. Give him his space. I'll definitely talk to him eventually after things calm down," he said.

Related Topics

Tennis World Melbourne Serbia Money Australian Open From Best

Recent Stories

Excise police tighten noose around narcotics deale ..

Excise police tighten noose around narcotics dealers

30 seconds ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fi ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fill Ideological Vacuum

1 minute ago
 G77 to prioritize challenges faced by developing ..

G77 to prioritize challenges faced by developing states: Munir Akram

1 minute ago
 Cold, cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: M ..

Cold, cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP: Met Office

8 minutes ago
 Gaw Kadal anniversary being observed in Srinagar

Gaw Kadal anniversary being observed in Srinagar

9 minutes ago
 UK warns Putin faces Ukraine 'quagmire'

UK warns Putin faces Ukraine 'quagmire'

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.