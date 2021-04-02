UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kefu Reappointed Tonga Coach

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:20 AM

Kefu reappointed Tonga coach

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Former Wallabies backrower Toutai Kefu has been reappointed as coach of the Tongan rugby team until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, Tonga rugby officials said Friday.

There were 35 applicants for the position and Kefu, who coached Tonga from 2016 through to the 2019 World Cup in Japan, was a "unanimous choice", The Tonga Rugby Union Board said in a statement.

"Toutai led a positive team culture... which positively impacted performance," the board said.

Tonga Rugby chief executive Peter Harding said Kefu would immediately start work selecting and preparing a squad for their World Cup qualifying matches in July.

Related Topics

World France Tonga Japan July 2016 2019 From Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

7 hours ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

9 hours ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

10 hours ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

9 hours ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

9 hours ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.