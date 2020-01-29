Khurshid, Khalid Noor elected as President, GS KP Karate Association

Known bussiness Khurshid Khan and two times gold medalist of the SAF Games Khalid Noor were elected as President and General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association here in a electro meeting held here at local hotel on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Known bussiness Khurshid Khan and two times gold medalist of the SAF Games Khalid Noor were elected as President and General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association here in a electro meeting held here at local hotel on Wednesday.

The election meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association under the supervision of the two-member election committee of Pakistan Karate Federation Ejaz Ul Haq and Ahmed were held with members of all the representatives from different districts were also present.

Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Finance Tariq Khan and Ibad Ullah Khan acted as observers on behalf of the Directorate of Sports KP. The election meeting was completed according to which Khurshid Khan was elected as President, President Pride of Performance Khalid Noor, as Secretary General and Mohammad Haneef as Finance Secretary.

Provincial Karate Association officials were present in large numbers at the election meeting, on the occasion and showed the commitment to promote karate in the province. Senior Vice President of Pakistan Karate Federation Vice Presidents Ejaz ul Haq and Ahmad acted as election committee.

There were big guns of the KP Olympic Association including Secretary General of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Pervez, Kifayat Ullah of Table Table Tennis Association KP, Secretary KP Weightlifting Association Shiraz Mohammad, President KP Hockey Association Zahir Shah, Jujitsu Association Secretary Tehsinullah, Gymnastics Association President Omar Khan, Judo Association Secretary Muhammad Naeem, Secretary General of Pakistan Archery Federation Muhammad Wisal and 16 different sports associations.

The meeting was unanimously elected the new cabinet for the next four years including former Chief of Police IG Syed Kamal Shah (Patron-in-Chief) Shaukat Hayat (Chairman), Khursheed Khan (President), Shah Faisal (Senior Vice President). The Vice President including Allah Gul Afcridi, Saqib Wazir, Shahid Ashraf Awan, Mohammad Tahir Hussain, Habibullah, Nazia Shahzad.

Khalid Noor (General Secretary), Joint Secretaries Chaudhry Asim and Ms Neelam, while Finance Secretary Mohammad Haneef. The members of the executive committee comprising Kamran Ali, Sarfraz, Baz Mohammad, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Riaz Khan.

Addressing the gathering, the President Khurshid Khan and Secretary Khalid Noor thanked the officials of all the District Karate Associations and said that the newly elected cabinent was working hard to promote karate and find new talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is full of talent and that is why good talent is coming up national and international levels.