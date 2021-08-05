UrduPoint.com

Kimmich Set To Sign Bumper New Deal At Bayern Munich - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:34 PM

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich is poised to sign a new bumper contract extension with Bayern Munich, according to media reports

The new Bundesliga starts on August 13 with Kimmich set to line up for defending champions Bayern at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

According to several German media outlets, Kimmich, 26, is set to ink a three-year extension to his contract which would keep him at Bayern until 2026.

German daily Bild claims Kimmich's new deal could be worth up to 20 million Euros ($23 million) per year making him one of Bayern's top earners.

Bayern are eager to keep Kimmich, who has matured into one of Europe's best midfielders since moving to Munich from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig in 2015.

Both Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka and France winger Kingsley Coman, who are both out of contact next June, are stalling over signing extensions.

Bayern are eager to avoid a repeat of last season when Austria defender David Alaba left on a free transfer to Real Madrid after his pay demands were not met.

Meanwhile, Kimmich and Goretzka have channelled 100,000 euros from their 'WeKickCorona' fundraising campaign to help victims of the recent flooding in western Germany.

The donation by the Bayern Munich midfielders will help rebuild sport facilities in the affected regions.

Severe flooding in North Rhein-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate claimed 187 lives last month.

"After more than a year of the pandemic, the flood was the next severe setback for many clubs and sports bodies in the region," said Kimmich in a statement.

"Leon and I didn't have to think twice about acting."Their Germany team-mate, Leeds defender Robin Koch, has also helped organise a charity football match next week in Trier to help raise funds for victims of the flooding.

