King Star beat Afghan club 4-2 to reach semi-finals in Ramadan Football Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The thrilling competition of Flood Lights Ramadan Football Challenge Cup 2022 is underway at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium wherein King Star Football Club managed to reach the semi-finals here on Saturday.

Besides King Star reaching the semi-final, other teams including Aajez Football Club, Malik Saad Football Club and Regi Football Club registered their victories. The Flood Lights Ramadan Football Challenge Cup 2022 organized by sports Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa King Star Football Club defeated Afghan Football Club by four goals to two to reach the semi-finals.

The thrilling quarter-final was also witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion. Both King Star and Afghan Club provided great thrills, wherein forwards of each of the sides made some good rallies of attacks.

Surprisingly Afghan Club took the lead in the 8th minute and 17th minute through center striker Ibrar Hussain and Bilal Khan but later on despite two goals leads, Afghan club conceded four goals due to poor handling of the ball.

The first-half was mostly dominated by Afghan Club scoring two goals against King Star Club. It was in the second half when King Star scored four goals when Afzal and Imtiaz scored two goals each on the field. Thus King Star won the match 4-2.

Similarly, Aajez Football Club defeated Rab Nawaz Shaheed Football Club by 3-0, between Malik Saad Football Club and Hawks Football Club. After a tough contest, Malik Saad Club defeated Hawks club by 4-2 while Regi Football Club defeated Irrigation Football Club 2-0.

Among the guests of the matches were former captain and coach of Pakistan football team Gohar Zaman, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naeem Gul, DSO Haripur Faisal Javed, International Footballer Anwar, Imranullah Abdul Rehman, Zahid and Ikram were the referees while Imtiaz Ali Shah acted as match referee.