Kiwi Dixon Seeks 4-for-4 IndyCar Start At Road America

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Kiwi Dixon seeks 4-for-4 IndyCar start at Road America

Washington, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :New Zealand's Scott Dixon, with two wins from as many races already, will try to match IndyCar's best start since 2006 by sweeping events Saturday and Sunday at Road America.

The 39-year-old Kiwi, a five-time season points champion, won last month's season opener in Texas and last Saturday on the Indianapolis road course.

Dixon was a 2017 Road America winner and has three straight top-five showings over the 14-turn, 4.014-mile layout at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

"It feels great to get the start to the season we've had," Dixon said. "The team has put a lot of work into the program and we've unloaded with fast cars in both races so far.

"Road America is one of my favorite tracks and our goal is to keep the car at the front twice this weekend." Coronavirus pandemic concerns delayed the start of the campaign from March and forced the Indianapolis 500 to be delayed until August 23.

Rescheduling has also created three two-race weekends, the first at Road America -- where a limited number of spectators will be allowed -- and the second next week at Iowa.

"I'm glad we're getting into racing every weekend," Dixon said. "That means lots of racing and I think that's what we all want both as drivers and as racing fans." Dixon hopes to become the first driver since Sebastien Bourdais in 2006 to win the first four races of a season. The Frenchman's feat came in Champ Car after a rift had created two rival IndyCar groups.

If Dixon can win Saturday's first Grand Prix of Road America, he would equal the three-win IndyCar season start of Al Unser in 1971.

US legend A.J. Foyt owns the record after taking the first seven races of the 1964 campaign.

Dixon, who has the most consecutive starts among active IndyCar drivers with 260, has 48 career series victories, four shy of Mario Andretti for second on the all-time list.

American Alexander Rossi won last year's lone Road America race.

More Stories From Sports

