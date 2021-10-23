UrduPoint.com

Kohli Says Pak Vs India Is Like A Regular Match For Him

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:07 PM

Kohli says Pak vs India is like a regular match for him

The Indian skipper says he does not take any pressure while playing against Pakistan.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2021) Indian skipper Virat Kohli has termed clash between Pakistan and India as a regular match for him, saying that he does not take any pressure.

Kohli has said that Pakistan is a good side and can give them tough time but their focus is on the game.

He has expressed these words while addressing a pre-match virtual press conference.

“It is just a regular match against Pakistan for me and I don’t take any pressure,” says Kohli, adding that they will try their best to win the match like any other match.

Kohli says that he is hopeful that this good contest will be watched on Sunday.

However, he has refused to answer any question about captaincy, saying that he does not care about outside gossips and media reports.

“I am not here to talk on captaincy. Our focus is the game and I don’t care what people are talking and writing,” he adds.

