KP Women, Men teams leave for National Archery Championship in Quetta

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men and Women teams left for Quetta on Friday to participate in the forthcoming National Women and Men Archery Championship to be starting from November 29 to December 2, 2021.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, President Archery Association, former Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Aqil Shah, Director Sports Syed Saleem Shah and Secretary Pakistan Archery Federation Zulfiqar Ali Butt seen off the teams.

Officials of various Sports Associations Rehmat Gul Afridi, Ilyas Afridi, Masood Ahmed, former world number 2 of squash Mohibullah and Administrator Sports Complex Jaffer Shah were also present on the occasion.

The players include Ehtesham, Mohammad Mutaib, Shoaib Khalil, Mohammad Sulaiman, Arsali, Syed Mishal, Sana Ali and Hasni Begum, Sara Khan and Waqas Ahmed Khalil will coach while Israr-ul-Haq, Akbar Azam, Farid Ahmed and Ansar Muhammad will officiate.

The Championship will be played from November 29 to December 2 in which teams from provinces and departments will participate. Syed Aqil Shah paid tribute to the Director General of Sports for his cooperation in sending the team and said that if the Directorate had not cooperated, the team would have been deprived of participation in the Championship.

He said that the main objective is to compete in the Championship and the players should show discipline. He said that archery is becoming a big sport in the world and there is a need to find new talent because talent is the backbone of sports, facilities and coaching are also necessary.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak said that defeats and victories are part of the game. He said that the sports fund would be spent on the players only and the available resources would provide all possible facilities and opportunities to the players.