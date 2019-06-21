KP Women Tchoukball Championship begins

The first ever Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tchoukball Championship under the aegis of KP Tchoukball Association got underway here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The first ever Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tchoukball Championship under the aegis of KP Tchoukball Association got underway here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Deputy Speaking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship in which a total of 12 districts teams including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Swabi, Hazara, Malakand, Nowshera are taking part in the three day Championship.

President KP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tchoukball Association and former international athlete Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Secretary KP Tchoukball Association Muhammad Rashid Anwar, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan lauded the organizing committee for involving female players of the province in healthy sports activities. He said there is no dearth of talent in KP and such like opportunities more talent would come up at national and international levels. He said the govt has taken many steps for the youth development and that is why the KP govt organized a record sporting activity.

Mahmood Jan Khan said that the government is taking all possible steps to bring youth's capabilities, that is why there has been revolutionary work for the development of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in many years.

He said under such steps the youth got due opportunities to exhibit their hidden talent. He said the govt has many equal opportunities for male and female. He said huge fund has been allocated in the budget for the construction of separate sports facilities for the female in all divisional headquarters so that they could participate in healthy sports activities without any hardship.

In his welcome address, President KP Tchoukball Association Muhammad Iqbal on this occasion disclosed that out of the Championship players would be short-listed for the national camp for a month long duration and among then final team would be selected for the forthcoming Asian Tchoukball Championship to be played in Indonesia in August this year. He said now it is good opportunities for the KP players to show their skills as a selection committee during the Championship is going to monitor the performance of each and every player before short-listing them for the camp.

Earlier, soon after the inauguration of the Championship, in the opening match Bannu defeated Peshawar by 14-9 goals. The Championship is being played on League basis and the final will be played on June 23, 2019 at 3.00 p.m.