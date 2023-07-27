Open Menu

Kristin Harila, Tenjen Sherpa Become Fastest Climbers To Summit All 8000ers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Kristin Harila, Tenjen sherpa become fastest climbers to summit all 8000ers

Norwegian woman climber Kristin Harila and her Nepali sherpa guide Tenjen (Lama) on Thursday scaled Mount K2 (8611m), the world's second highest peak in Pakistan, becoming the fastest persons to complete the 14 8000ers in three months

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Norwegian woman climber Kristin Harila and her Nepali sherpa guide Tenjen (Lama) on Thursday scaled Mount K2 (8611m), the world's second highest peak in Pakistan, becoming the fastest persons to complete the 14 8000ers in three months.

"They have summited K2 at 10:45 am today (Monday), creating a new True Summit World Record," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a statement.

"They have completed the feat of ascending 14 above 8000-metre peaks in a remarkable 3 months, 17 hours, and 45 minute period of time," he added.

Following is the detail of the 14 peaks they conquered in 2023: Shishapangma - 26/04/2023 Cho Oyu - 03/05/2023 Makalu - 13/05/2023 Kanchenjunga - 18/05/2023 Everest - 23/05/2023 Lhotse - 23/05/2023 Dhaulagiri - 29/05/2023 Annapurna - 05/06/2023 Manaslu - 10/06/2023 Nanga Parbat - 26/06/2023 Gasherbrum II - 15/07/2023 Gasherbrum I - 18/07/2023 Broad Peak - 23/07/2023 K2 - 27/07/2023 "This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to their extraordinary skills and determination," Haidri added.

Haidri also shared the complete list of climbers, who ascended K2 on Thursday.

Summiteers: Kristin Harila Tenjen Sherpa, a LAMA Sherpa named Chhiring Namgel Sherpa Mingma Tenjen Sherpa Ang Dawa Lakpa Muktu Sherpa Susan Adbovais Lakpa Thendu Sherpa, Josette Valloton Sherpa Nima Rinji Fedor Kuprichenkov Phurba Sherpa Garbriel Tarso Mikel, a.k.a. Mingtemba Sherpa Sherpa Fura Tshering Ibrahimi Flutura UTA Sherpa Tenjing Sherpa Pasang Pekova, Alina Laza, Adrian Team of Fixing Ropes on K2 from Seven Summit Treks: Pasang Nurbu SherpaMingtemba SherpaSherpa Ngima Dorchi

