KRL upset Pak White in Flood Relief Football match

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :One goal each by right winger Junaid, strikers Iftikhar and Arsalan helped KRL to a 3-0 victory against Pakistan White in the Fundraising Football match for flood affected victims played in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators at Tehsil Landikotal Football ground on Monday.

Commandant Khyber Rifles Col. Noman Ul Haq, Wing Commander Lt. Col. Amir Iqbal, Senior Vice President Insaf Sports and Culture Wing and former international footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari, President Khyber Sports Club Miraj Uddin, District Sports Officer Khyber Ayub Khan, Deputy Director Operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed Baloch, elder of the areas including Malik Masal Khan and other important personalities were present.

Stars studded KRL team including international players Zia Us Salam (goal-keeper), Izhar Ullah Khan, Waqar Baloch, Arsalan Ali, Rajab Ali, Zaid Umar and Junaid Ahmad played excellently and kept the Pakistan White team under tremendous pressure in the 90-minute battle.

The mixed team of international players and players from the Landikotal, an area producing international football, played a very attacking game in the first half by making some excellent inroads but overall KRL dominated the match. KRL took the lead through Junaid Ahmed in the 8th minute through a field goal.

The players of Pakistan White including international Atiq Shinwari, Muneer, Alamgir, Asad Wazir played well and got some good goal-fetching moves but due to excellent good-keeping by star goal-keeper Zia Us Salam of KRL they were failed to score any goal.

KRL took the two goal lead when center striker Iftikhar netted a fine goal through a well-combined move made by Junaid Ahmed in the dying moments of the first-session. At 2-0, KRL kept up pressure and made some good moves but Pakistan White did not allow them due to pack defence.

At half-time KRL was leading by 2-0.

It was the second session in which KRL put in more pressure through Muhammad Shahid, Mazdaq Wahla, Muhammad Asad and Shawali Khan and succeeded in taking 3-0 lead when Arsalan Ali scored a beautiful goal through head-in conversion. It was a good cross ball of Waqar Baloch which was nicely headed in by Arsalan to make it 3-0. Ikram Ullah, Zahid and Abdur Rehman supervised the match while Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah acted as match commissioner.

Talking to media men Shahid Khan thanked Commandant Khyber Riffles Col. Nouman Ul Haq, Col. Amir, Chairman KRL Tahir Ikram, Manager Muhammad Ayaz Butt, officials, players, Mihraj Uddin, Haji Masal Khan, Haji Noor Alam Khan, Khyber Sports Club and people of Khyber District for generously contributing in the Flood Relief Match organized for fundraising.

He said that the tribal, especially Khyber Landikotal, have a lot of talent in terms of sports, which gave birth to many international players, but unfortunately the players are still deprived of sports facilities, which is proof of the government's failure in providing facilities to tribal youth.

KRL Team: Zia us Salam (C), Izharullah Khan, Waqar Baloch, Arsalan Ali, Rajab Ali, Zaid Umar, Junaid Ahmed, Muhammad Shahid, Mazdaq Wahla, Muhammad Asad, Shahwali Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Mudassir Zafar, Iftikhar Ali Khan, Muhammad Imran, Zubair Aslam, Shahzaib Masood, Abdul Ghaffar, Hassan Ali, Muneer Ahmed, Muhammad Ayaz Butt (Manager), Aslam Khan (Head coach), Assistant coaches Saeed Awan, Samar Ishaq, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Pak White Team: Atiq Shinwari, Muneer, Alamgir, Asad Wazir, Sahib Ali, Owais, Yasir, Riaz, Bilal and Allah Yar, coach Arshad Khan, Assistant Coach Aman Ullah.