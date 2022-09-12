UrduPoint.com

KRL Upset Pak White In Flood Relief Football Match

Muhammad Rameez Published September 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KRL upset Pak White in Flood Relief Football match

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :One goal each by right winger Junaid, strikers Iftikhar and Arsalan helped KRL to a 3-0 victory against Pakistan White in the Fundraising Football match for flood affected victims played in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators at Tehsil Landikotal Football ground on Monday.

Commandant Khyber Rifles Col. Noman Ul Haq, Wing Commander Lt. Col. Amir Iqbal, Senior Vice President Insaf Sports and Culture Wing and former international footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari, President Khyber Sports Club Miraj Uddin, District Sports Officer Khyber Ayub Khan, Deputy Director Operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed Baloch, elder of the areas including Malik Masal Khan and other important personalities were present.

Stars studded KRL team including international players Zia Us Salam (goal-keeper), Izhar Ullah Khan, Waqar Baloch, Arsalan Ali, Rajab Ali, Zaid Umar and Junaid Ahmad played excellently and kept the Pakistan White team under tremendous pressure in the 90-minute battle.

The mixed team of international players and players from the Landikotal, an area producing international football, played a very attacking game in the first half by making some excellent inroads but overall KRL dominated the match. KRL took the lead through Junaid Ahmed in the 8th minute through a field goal.

The players of Pakistan White including international Atiq Shinwari, Muneer, Alamgir, Asad Wazir played well and got some good goal-fetching moves but due to excellent good-keeping by star goal-keeper Zia Us Salam of KRL they were failed to score any goal.

KRL took the two goal lead when center striker Iftikhar netted a fine goal through a well-combined move made by Junaid Ahmed in the dying moments of the first-session. At 2-0, KRL kept up pressure and made some good moves but Pakistan White did not allow them due to pack defence.

At half-time KRL was leading by 2-0.

It was the second session in which KRL put in more pressure through Muhammad Shahid, Mazdaq Wahla, Muhammad Asad and Shawali Khan and succeeded in taking 3-0 lead when Arsalan Ali scored a beautiful goal through head-in conversion. It was a good cross ball of Waqar Baloch which was nicely headed in by Arsalan to make it 3-0. Ikram Ullah, Zahid and Abdur Rehman supervised the match while Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah acted as match commissioner.

Talking to media men Shahid Khan thanked Commandant Khyber Riffles Col. Nouman Ul Haq, Col. Amir, Chairman KRL Tahir Ikram, Manager Muhammad Ayaz Butt, officials, players, Mihraj Uddin, Haji Masal Khan, Haji Noor Alam Khan, Khyber Sports Club and people of Khyber District for generously contributing in the Flood Relief Match organized for fundraising.

He said that the tribal, especially Khyber Landikotal, have a lot of talent in terms of sports, which gave birth to many international players, but unfortunately the players are still deprived of sports facilities, which is proof of the government's failure in providing facilities to tribal youth.

KRL Team: Zia us Salam (C), Izharullah Khan, Waqar Baloch, Arsalan Ali, Rajab Ali, Zaid Umar, Junaid Ahmed, Muhammad Shahid, Mazdaq Wahla, Muhammad Asad, Shahwali Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Mudassir Zafar, Iftikhar Ali Khan, Muhammad Imran, Zubair Aslam, Shahzaib Masood, Abdul Ghaffar, Hassan Ali, Muneer Ahmed, Muhammad Ayaz Butt (Manager), Aslam Khan (Head coach), Assistant coaches Saeed Awan, Samar Ishaq, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Pak White Team: Atiq Shinwari, Muneer, Alamgir, Asad Wazir, Sahib Ali, Owais, Yasir, Riaz, Bilal and Allah Yar, coach Arshad Khan, Assistant Coach Aman Ullah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Flood Fine Lead Jamshed Abdul Razzaq Abdur Rehman Zeeshan Siddiqui Alamgir Imtiaz Ali Media From Government Coach

Recent Stories

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

55 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.