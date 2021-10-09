La Rochelle beat Castres for second Top 14 win of season

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Struggling La Rochelle, high fliers domestically and on the continent last season, beat Castres 29-10 on Saturday for just the second win of their Top 14 campaign.

La Rochelle lost to Toulouse in both the Top 14 and European finals last season, but instead of taking the next step they have gone backwards this time under new head coach Ronan O'Gara, the former Ireland playmaker.

Defeat at Montpellier last weekend meant they had won just one of their five opening games and sat 13th in the 14-team table.

But O'Gara could take heart from the win over Castres, France internationals Pierre Bougarit and Gregory Alldritt crossing for second-half tries as fly-half Pierre Popelin converted both and also chipped in with five penalties.

In other early games, Lyon thumped Biarritz 40-5, Bordeaux-Begles edged Montpellier 27-23 and Racing 92 snuck past Perpignan 17-14.

League leaders Toulouse host mid-table Pau and Brive travel to Toulon in later games, while bottom-placed Stade Francais take on Clermont on Sunday.

