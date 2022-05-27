La Rochelle boost as Skelton named for Cup final with Leinster

La Rochelle's hopes of better combatting Leinster's giant pack in Saturday's European Champions Cup were given a boost when giant Australian lock Will Skelton was named in the starting line-up

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :

Skelton played 13 minutes off the bench of the Top 14 match against Stade Francais last week in his slow comeback from a calf injury, showing enough form to convince La Rochelle's Irish coach Ronan O'Gara to start the Wallaby.

"It's a massive boost for our team," O'Gara said, adding that Skelton's rehabilitation had been "delicate" given his outsize frame -- he stands 2.03m (6ft 7in) tall and weighs 125kg (20 stone).

"He gives us energy. Physically he's very difficult to play against.

"I don't think you can overestimate what he will do for our team, there are very few players in the world like him." Leinster's Ireland second rower James Ryan called Skelton "a crucial member of their squad".

"So to have hm back will be a big boost for them," he said. "It's a big challenge for us as a pack tomorrow." It was not all positive news for La Rochelle, however, with former All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow missing out with a hand injury and influential backrower Victor Vito sidelined with an ankle injury.

France's Gregory Alldritt skippers the French side from No 8 with Kiwi fly-half Ihaia West now partnered by Thomas Berjon.

Leinster also had a boost with Tadhg Furlong named at tighthead prop, having recovered from an ankle issue.

Johnny Sexton captains a Leinster side oozing class, alongside Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen said La Rochelle, who beat his team in last year's semi-finals, would pose a "huge challenge".

"There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into a campaign to get you back to this stage," he said.

"It's an amazing honour for us to be here, but it's off the back of so much hard work, sacrifice, dedication, attention to detail.

"We're hoping for a great occasion. You get to this stage and all you want is the kick-off and let the players go at it.

"We'll be delivering our best game but I'm sure La Rochelle will be saying something very similar." O'Gara is seeking to become just the second person after Cullen to win the European Cup as player and coach, having tasted victory twice in his storied career as Munster fly-half.

"Leinster have great threats," O'Gara said. "If you want to beat them you've got to play and that excites me." Teams (15-1) Leinster Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O'Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; James Ryan, Ross Molony; Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Ciaran Frawley La Rochelle Brice Dulin; Dillyn Leyds, Jeremy Sinzelle, Jonathan Danty, Raymond Rhule; Ihaia West, Thomas Berjon; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Matthias Haddad, Wiaan Liebenberg; Will Skelton, Thomas Lavault; Uini Atonio, Pierre Bourgarit, Dany Priso Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Reda Wardi, Joel Sclavi, Romain Sazy, Remi Bourdeau, Arthur Retiere, Levani Botia, Jules Favre Referee: Wayne Barnes (ENG)