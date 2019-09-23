UrduPoint.com
Lahore Division Wins Railways Inter-divisional Cycling Title

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:26 PM

The Lahore division won the Pakistan Railways inter-divisional cycling championship, here on Monday at cycling velodrome

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore division won the Pakistan Railways inter-divisional cycling championship, here on Monday at cycling velodrome.

Lahore riders accumulated 100 points to maintain supremacy in the event and outsprint their respective rivals demonstrating agility, technique and skills.

Workshop division finished at second place with 70 points and Quetta took the third place claiming 40 points.

Sports Officer Pakistan Railways Tariq Mehmood was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and awarded the prizes.

