Lahore High Court Suspends Notification For Amendments In PCB Constitution

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:50 PM

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendments in PCB constitution

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended a notification for amendments in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) constitution

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended a notification for amendments in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) constitution.

Justice Shahid Mubeen passed the orders on an application filed by Ahmad Nawaz and Munir Ahmad in a pending petition, questioning amendments in the PCB constitution.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued that various amendments had been made in the PCB constitution through a notification dated August 19, 2019. He submitted that the amendments were made without consulting necessary stakeholders including PCB Board of Governors, former and present cricket players.

He submitted that the amendments had made the PCB constitution undemocratic as most of the members of the board were either nominated or selected.

He also submitted that after the amendments, the constitution had become unrepresentative as no representation had been given to City Cricket Association.

He pleaded with the court for setting aside the notification for amendments as it had no sanctity in the eyes of law. He also requested for suspending the notification till the final decision of the petition.

The counsel requested the court for suspending the orders/letters issued by PCB Deputy Election Commissioner being illegal, besides mentioning that a LHC bench had already suspended the said orders in two petitions.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the notification/orders till the next date of hearing and sought reply from the respondents including the PCB till August 27.

