Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament: 3 matches decided on the second day

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 26, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Three matches were decided on the second day of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament and after a tough competition, Newage Cables, Platinum Homes and Remington Pharma/Guard Group emerged as triumphant

In the first match of the day, Platinum Homes overwhelmed Lotto Carpets Singapore by 11-3. From Platinum Homes, Agha Musa Ali Khan played a great game and added superb six goals in the winning team's tally. The other key contributors from the winning team were Bilal Noon and Qadeer Ashfaq, who thrashed in three and two goals respectively. The losing team, Lotto Carpets Singapore, had a two-goal handicap advantage, while Ali Ahsan Siddiqui scored one goal.

Newage Cables had to struggle hard to overcome spirited Team Pebble Breaker by 5-4 in the sudden death chukker as the score was level at 4-4 by the end of the fourth chukker.

Alman Jalil Azam was top scorer from the winning team as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while Agha Adam Ali Khan and Philipa Henry contributed with one goal apiece. From the losing team, Atif Yar Tiwana slammed in three goals while Marion converted one goal.

In the third and final match of the day, Remington Pharma/Guard Group team outsmarted Black Horse Pants team by 11-5. Basel Faisal Khokhar from Remington Pharma/Guard Group played a brilliant game and emerged as a top scorer with a contribution of impressive six goals while Taimur Ali Malik also excelled with his mallet and pony and smashed in fabulous five goals.

The losing team, Black Horse Pants, had a two-goal handicap advantage while Saif Noon hammered two goals and Aleem Yar Tiwana converted one. Two matches will be played on Thursday.

