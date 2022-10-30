UrduPoint.com

Lahore Smart City Polo In Pink Tournament: Haye Squad Lift Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2022 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Haye Squad lifted the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament trophy after edging out Team Navy Newage Cables by 7-4½ in the main final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The final match between Haye Squad and Newage Cables proved very enthralling and interesting, which was witnessed and enjoyed by pack to capacity crowd present at the occasion. Hero of the day was Saqib Khan Khakwani, who not only played excellent polo throughout the final and was also well supported by his teammates including a foreign player Marion, experienced Usman Haye and young Eesha Haye, but he also succeeded in converting splendid seven goals from the winning team. Agha Adam Ali Khan scored two and Philipa Henry and Alman Jalil Azam scored one goal each from Newage Cables.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, the Eagles team played well against the Pebbles Breakers team and after a very tough fight, the Eagles team managed to beat their opponents by a narrow margin of 4½-4.

Ms Mahnoor Zahid of Lahore Smart City graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and she, along with Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, distributed prizes among the winners of top performers. The LPC president also thanked both Pink Ribbon and Lahore Smart City for sponsoring and supporting the event and hoped that they would continue to support polo, the game of kings and knights.

Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Smart City Chief Operating Officer Imran Zahid, Chief Financial Officer Zahid Arif, Director Sales, Director Marketing, Umar Aftab of Pink Ribbon Pakistan, LPC Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and a good number of families and polo lovers.

