LeBron James Sets NBA Scoring Record Surpassing Abdul-Jabbar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James set a new National Basketball Association (NBA) scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James scored his 38,388th point and surpassed former Lakers center Abdul-Jabbar in the last minute of the third quarter in front of a home crowd against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ticket prices for this game reached $100,000 due to James' possible record. Abdul-Jabbar's record stood for nearly 39 years.

James is 38 and he made his NBA debut in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also played for the Miami Heat. James won four NBA championships, and four times he was recognized as the most valuable player (MVP) of the regular season and the final series of the playoffs. As part of the US team, James won the Olympic Games twice: in 2008 and 2012.