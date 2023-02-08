UrduPoint.com

LeBron James Sets NBA Scoring Record Surpassing Abdul-Jabbar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

LeBron James Sets NBA Scoring Record Surpassing Abdul-Jabbar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James set a new National Basketball Association (NBA) scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James scored his 38,388th point and surpassed former Lakers center Abdul-Jabbar in the last minute of the third quarter in front of a home crowd against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ticket prices for this game reached $100,000 due to James' possible record. Abdul-Jabbar's record stood for nearly 39 years.

James is 38 and he made his NBA debut in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also played for the Miami Heat. James won four NBA championships, and four times he was recognized as the most valuable player (MVP) of the regular season and the final series of the playoffs. As part of the US team, James won the Olympic Games twice: in 2008 and 2012.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Oklahoma City Cleveland Miami Olympics

Recent Stories

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

10 minutes ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

9 hours ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.