Legendary Chess Player Shahzad Mirza Laid To Rest In Karachi

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Legendary chess player Shahzad Mirza laid to rest in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :International master and Pakistani legendary chess player Shahzad Mirza was laid to rest at PECHS Graveyard, Karachi on Monday. He was 68.

Mirza got two stunts two weeks ago and suffered a severe heart attack and consequently died on Sunday.

The three-time national champion Mirza, represented in 9 Chess Olympiad second highest after Grand Master Mahmood Lodhi.

He also served as secretary general of Chess Federation of Pakistan and was closely attached with Mind sports Association of Pakistan (MSAP) in promotion and development of chess amongst juniors and students.

Shahzad Mirza left behind two sons, a widow and hundreds of students to mourn his death.

"It was great shock when I heard about the demise of Mirza Sahab," Grand Master Mahmood Lodhi said from his hometown Gujranwala.

"I had over three decades association with Shahzad Mirza. He was my mentor, teacher, host and associate in PIA, Lodhi recalled.

Lodhi said, his death was a great loss for chess fraternity of Pakistan as well internationally.

MSAP Chairman Khurshid Hadi and Director Tariq Rasheed Khan expressed their heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Mirza. "He was man of integrity and conviction," Tariq said.

More Stories From Sports

