Leinster's Clash With Toulon Off Due To Covid-19 Case In French Camp

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:41 PM

Leinster's European Champions Cup last 16 match with Toulon on Friday has been cancelled after a member of the French side tested positive for coronavirus

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Leinster's European Champions Cup last 16 match with Toulon on Friday has been cancelled after a member of the French side tested positive for coronavirus.

On the basis of matches already cancelled in this season's competition it is likely Leinster will be awarded the match.

The Toulon squad were already in Dublin for the much anticipated game between four-time winners Leinster and the three-time champions.

"This afternoon's Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Leinster Rugby and RC Toulon at The RDS Arena in Dublin has been cancelled," European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said in a statement.

The winner of Friday's match has been drawn to meet 2020 champions Exeter Chiefs or Lyon on April 9.

