UrduPoint.com

Lewis Hamilton On Pole For Inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 12:29 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton maintained the momentum from last week's stunning win in Brazil to claim pole for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix after qualifying on Saturday.

Max Verstappen, who leads his Mercedes rival by 14 points with three races to go, will start alongside Hamilton on the front row on Sunday.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas posted the third quickest time under floodlights at the Losail circuit to fill the second row with Pierre Gasly for Alpha Tauri.

