UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ligue 1 Presidents Slam 'brutal' Move To End Season

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Ligue 1 presidents slam 'brutal' move to end season

Paris, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Some of the French Ligue 1's club presidents joined forces on Monday to criticise the decision in April to declare the season over due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said five week ago the campaign could not restart but Germany's Bundesliga has resumed while Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A and England's Premier League are set to follow suit by the end of this month.

"Start of April, we were the only league among Europe's big five to propose the restart of the season," Nantes' Waldemar Kita said in a statement by Premiere Ligue, a union of the league's chiefs.

"We were ahead of time, we were mocked. We were the motor and the other countries followed us later. But unfortunately, we stayed in the same spot," Kita added.

Lille's Gerard Lopez said the move was "pretty brutal".

"We keep saying that we're trying to catch up on the other four big leagues and then we make a rod for our own backs at a key moment.

"We're all alone. It might be in France that football is not at the same level as other countries," he added.

Saint-Etienne's Bernard Caiazzo, who is the head of the body, pointed the finger solely at politicians.

"We're not responsible, those who are responsible are the Prime Minister and the government. They have information we don't have," Caiazzo said.

"You could ask if the government decided too quickly. Was there a discussion with the clubs? No. Was there a discussion with other countries? No," he added.

Lyon, whose chief Jean-Michel Aulas has been vociferous since the April 30 decision with his side set to miss out on Europe next season, and relegated Amiens will challenge the decision at France's highest administrative court on June 4.

Bottom side Toulouse are among other clubs expected to appeal.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Europe France Germany Nantes Amiens Toulouse Kita Same Spain Italy April June All Government Premier League Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

46 minutes ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

2 hours ago

PM urges nation to follow SOPs for gradually openi ..

2 hours ago

US Capital Imposes 2-Day Curfew After Protests Tur ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.