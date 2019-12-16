UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Face Atletico In Champions League Last 16 Clash

Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:58 PM

Liverpool face Atletico in Champions League last 16 clash

Holders Liverpool will return to the scene of last season's Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition on Monday and Manchester City face 13-time winners Real Madrid

Nyon, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Holders Liverpool will return to the scene of last season's Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition on Monday and Manchester City face 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano, where Liverpool lifted the trophy in June, for the first leg of their tie against three-time runners-up Atletico.

"The task is going to be difficult because we have opponents who are the reigning champions," said Atletico director Clemente Villaverde.

"They are the champions, they have all the assets to be called the best team in Europe. We will have to use all our hard work and our experience. We know they are not going to make it easy." Pep Guardiola's City, who are trying to win a first Champions League crown, face a tough task against Real, the record winners of Europe's top club prize, for a place in the quarter-finals.

The two clubs met in the 2015-16 semi-finals, the furthest City have progressed in the tournament. That tie was won 1-0 on aggregate by Madrid.

"It is a difficult one, of course. Real Madrid have won 13 times so they are the best," City director of football Txiki Begiristain told BT Sport.

"We want to be the best so we want to beat them." The clash is a first competitive meeting between Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane, who won the Champions League three times in a row with Real from 2016.

"They are a big opponent, very powerful in every sense," said Real director Emilio Butragueno.

"It's going to be an exciting tie -- one of those that makes us love this wonderful sport." Chelsea face German giants Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2012 final won by the Blues.

However, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has fond memories of London, where the Bavarians beat Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 final at Wembley.

"We're happy to go to London, we have great experiences from there. Chelsea are a dangerous team and we must take them extremely seriously," said Neuer.

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski is the competition's leading scorer this season after netting 10 times in five group stage games.

Paris Saint-Germain, who impressed in the group stage and will be trying to avoid a fourth successive last-16 exit, will take on 1997 champions Dortmund.

Related Topics

Football Europe German London Liverpool Dortmund Madrid June 2016 All From Best Top Real Madrid Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Bayern Borussia Love

Recent Stories

Rights NGO Files Suit Against Google, Apple, Tesla ..

42 seconds ago

Chief Minister inaugurates five-day anti-polio cam ..

45 seconds ago

APS worst, painful incident: Chief Minister

46 seconds ago

Commissioner Hyderabad asks WASA to complete all o ..

48 seconds ago

 Punjab police failed to trace out PM Khan’s ne ..

54 minutes ago

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.