UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukaku Leads Inter Into Europa League Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:50 AM

Lukaku leads Inter into Europa League semi-finals

Düsseldorf, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Romelu Lukaku scored as Inter Milan defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in Monday's Europa League quarter-final in Dusseldorf, becoming the first team through to the last four of a mini tournament behind closed doors in Germany.

Three-time former winners Inter struck first through Nicolo Barella as he guided in from the edge of the area on 15 minutes, with Lukaku bundling in a second six minutes later.

Kai Havertz reduced the deficit in possibly his final game for Leverkusen with a well-worked goal on 25 minutes after exchanging passes with fellow Germany international Kevin Volland, but Inter held on to seal their place in the semi-finals.

Antonio Conte's side will take on Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk or Swiss club Basel next Monday in Dusseldorf for a place in the final on August 21.

Related Topics

Germany Basel Donetsk August From Mini Inter Milan

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

10 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

8 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

8 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.