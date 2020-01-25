UrduPoint.com
Lyon Are Too Sharp For Toulon And Grap Top 14 Top Spot

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 11:37 PM

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top spot

Kiwi fullback Toby Arnold scored one try and had a hand in both the others as Lyon beat third-place Toulon 27-12 on Saturday to jump to first place in Top 14, at least for one day

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Kiwi fullback Toby Arnold scored one try and had a hand in both the others as Lyon beat third-place Toulon 27-12 on Saturday to jump to first place in Top 14, at least for one day.

Anthony Belleau kicked four first-half penalties for visiting Toulon but they could not turn pressure into tries while Lyon, incisive in attack, touched down three times.

That earned the home team a bonus point. They moved two points clear of Bordeaux-Begles, who visit Toulouse on Sunday, but more importantly created a 13-point gap to Toulon as the season entered its second half.

Lyon carved Toulon open after seven minutes and Arnold finished the move by putting winger Xavier Mignot in the corner.

Fly-half Jonathan Wisniewski, who had an impressive afternoon orchestrating Lyon attacks, kicked the first of his three conversions.

He also booted two penalties.

Belleau kicked Toulon to a two-point lead by the break but Lyon hit back three minutes into the second half.

Arnold dummied and then jinked through the first line of Toulon defence before passing to Josua Tuisova who put winger Rudi Wulf in for a score.

After 57 minutes, Toulon made a mess of collecting a high kick and Arnold swept up the loose ball, again zigged through the defence and then accelerated to score himself to give the home team a 15-point cushion and a potential bonus point.

Toulon could have wrested that away in the dying seconds but Gabin Villiere took a few extra steps towards the posts in the in-goal area and was caught by Wulf who grabbed a foot and dragged it over the dead-ball line.

