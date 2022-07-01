UrduPoint.com

Lyon Stars As Australia Crush Sri Lanka Inside Three Days

Muhammad Rameez Published July 01, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Lyon stars as Australia crush Sri Lanka inside three days

Galle, Sri Lanka, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Spinner Nathan Lyon starred with a match haul of nine wickets as Australia wrapped up the opening Test on Friday with a crushing victory over Sri Lanka before lunch on the third day.

The hosts were bundled out for 113 in their second innings allowing the Australians to seal a 10-wicket victory in their first over back at the crease in Galle.

Lyon, whose five-for helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 in the first innings, and fellow spinner Travis Head took four wickets each to send the hosts packing before the morning was over.

It was a huge victory for Australia, who suffered a 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka on their last tour in 2016.

Sri Lanka suffered a blow before play began when Angelo Mathews was ruled out due to Covid-19, with Oshada Fernando named his replacement.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne started strong, smashing four boundaries in the 17-run first over of the innings off Mitchell Starc.

But the tables soon turned when Lyon and fellow spinner Mitchell Swepson took charge.

Lyon got skipper Karunaratne caught behind for 23 after just 20 balls while Swepson trapped Pathum Nissanka lbw for 14.

The leg-spinner then got Oshada caught out in the 12th over as Sri Lanka slipped to 63-4.

Wickets kept tumbling with Sri Lanka's batsmen desperately trying to hit their way out of trouble.

Head, a left-handed batsman and an occasional off-spinner, struck twice in his first over to claim Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Swashbuckling opener David Warner brought an easy finish to formalities, hitting a four and a six off Ramesh Mendis to bring up the win in four balls.

Earlier in the day, fast bowler Asitha Fernando took Australia's last two first-innings wickets with the tourists adding eight to their overnight 313, for a commanding lead of 109.

Opener Usman Khawaja (71) and Cameron Green (77) stood out in Australia's first innings effort.

Ramesh Mendis took four wickets while debutant Jeffrey Vandersay took two.

The third day started early after abysmal weather shortened play on Thursday, with strong winds collapsing a spectator stand.

The second and final Test begins July 8 at the same venue.

Related Topics

Weather Australia Sri Lanka Lyon David Galle Same Lead Mitchell Dhananjaya De Silva Jeffrey Vandersay Travis Head Asitha Fernando July 2016 National University

Recent Stories

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. Visa Holders from Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congres ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson to visit ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the p ..

Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges ..

Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges LHC verdict before SC

2 hours ago
 Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs ..

Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs248.78

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.