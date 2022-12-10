UrduPoint.com

Magisterial Odermatt Wins Val D'Isere Giant Slalom

Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Magisterial Odermatt wins Val D'Isere giant slalom

Switzerland's world number one Marco Odermatt produced a masterclass of skiing to win the men's World Cup giant slalom at Val D'Isere on Saturday

Vald'Isre, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Switzerland's world number one Marco Odermatt produced a masterclass of skiing to win the men's World Cup giant slalom at Val D'Isere on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Olympic champion was in a class of his own confirming his dominance of the first leg in the second run, for a combined time of 2min 03.62sec and record his third victory of the season.

Second-placed Manuel Feller of Austria was 1.40 seconds slower than the Swiss whilst Slovenia's Zan Kranjec finished third, 2.05sec adrift.

"Good results breed confidence and that confidence makes me ski fast," said Odermatt.

"I pushed the second run because you never know, if Feller did an incredible run for example.

"I always feel more safety when doing my thing. That means taking some risk.

"In Val d'Isere I need to ski smart. I'm always on the edge but it's not like I risked everything.

" Odermatt said it was nice to be compared to two Austrian ski legends, Marcel Hirscher and Hermann 'The Herminator' Maier.

"It's nice to hear but in the end I don't care, I do my own thing," he said.

"I don't do it for records or be compared to other guys." Odermatt added this win to his victory in the same discipline at Solden, Austria and a super-G in Lake Louise.

He has finished in the top three in all six World Cup races he has competed in thus far this term to lead the overall and discipline standings.

He holds a 140-point lead in the overall standings over Norwegian ace Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

"Every victory is different," said Odermatt.

"Solden was a perfect start to the season. Lake Louise I never been super-fast yet.

"Here is probably one of my best races ever, especially in giant slalom."Odermatt will go again at Val d'Isere in Sunday's slalom.

Related Topics

World Lake Louise Nice Same Lead Austria Slovenia Sunday Olympics National University All Best Top Marcel Hirscher

Recent Stories

Mandviwalla for combined efforts to save vulnerabl ..

Mandviwalla for combined efforts to save vulnerable economies from stagflation

45 seconds ago
 CM Flays IED blast in Awaran

CM Flays IED blast in Awaran

47 seconds ago
 63 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

63 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

52 seconds ago
 Shaky Axelsen through to badminton World Tour Fina ..

Shaky Axelsen through to badminton World Tour Finals decider

3 minutes ago
 Participants of 3rd Rector Conference appeal govt ..

Participants of 3rd Rector Conference appeal govt to not amend HEC law

3 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.