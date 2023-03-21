UrduPoint.com

Maiden Nidamanuru Ton Steers Dutch To Dramatic Win Over Zimbabwe

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 21, 2023

Teja Nidamanuru scored a stunning maiden one-day international century to give the Netherlands a dramatic last over three-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday in the first match of three

Zimbabwe recovered from a poor start to post 249 in Harare and the Dutch, who were struggling at 64 for five and then 110 for six, secured their first away win since 2014 when Paul van Meekeran smashed the penultimate ball for six.

Nidamanuru, who was born in India, was unbeaten on 110 off 96 balls in his ninth ODI appearance, clubbing three sixes and nine fours.

He did, however, benefit from two dropped chances before he reached his hundred as Zimbabwe struggled in the field.

Van Meekeran was also put down in the last over by former England batsman Gary Ballance, now playing for his native Zimbabwe.

Colin Ackermann, a former South Africa Under-19 international, made an excellent 50 while Shariz Ahmad (30) and Van Meekeren (21 not out) were the other Dutch batters to help turn likely defeat into a surprise victory.

The tourists were in trouble at 64 for five, then Nidamanuru shared partnerships of 46 with Ackermann and 110 with Ahmad to turn the tide.

Nidamanuru batted at number seven, and so did Zimbabwean Clive Madande, whose 72 in only his fourth ODI transformed an innings that was reeling at 98 for seven.

Madande struck six fours off 98 balls before being caught at first slip by captain and rival wicketkeeper Scott Edwards off the bowling of Fred Klaassen.

The three-match series continues on ThursdayThe Dutch then play two further ODIs against South Africa, on March 31 and April 2.

