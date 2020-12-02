Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup: Day 2

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Master Paints, Barry's and Newage registered victories in the Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Wednesday.

Excellent eight-goal haul of Marcos Panelo steered Master Paints to a convincing 11-7 triumph in the first match of the day.

Both the teams started the match and fought well against each other till the third chukker, but Master Paints made the difference in the fourth and last chukker to win the match in great style. Besides the heroics of Marcos Panelo, Raja Jalal Arslan, Bilal Haye and Farooq Amin Sufi also made their contributions with one goal each. From the losing side, Guy Gibrat played well and fired in four goals while Mustafa Aziz, Shah Shamyl Alam and Abdul Rehman Monnoo struck one goal apiece.

The second match of the day proved to be thriller, where after a tough fight, Barry's succeeded in beating Remounts by a very close margin of 6-5 and also made their way to the semifinals. Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Oscar Trotz were the stars of the day for Barry's as both not only displayed high-quality polo skills but also added tremendous three goals each in their team's total to help their side win the thriller by 6-5.

From the losing side, Kian Hall hammered a hat-trick while Jamie Le Hardy banged in a brace, but their efforts couldn't bear fruit.

In the third and last match of the day, Newage Cables recorded a 7 1/2-6 victory against Platinum Homes. Edward Banner Eve was the man whose five-goal haul made the difference in the match and guided his side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, to a tremendous triumph. His teammates Alman Jalil Azam and Syed Aun Rizvi also played well and converted one goal each. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi though cracked a quartet and Agha Musa and Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck one goal apiece yet their efforts were futile in the end.

Tomorrow (Thursday), three matches of two chukkers will be played among three teams - Remounts, Imperial Hydroponics and AOS - under American system at 1:00 pm at Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground while at the Fortress Stadium, the teams of Pricemeter.pk/BN Polo, Platinum Homes and Armoured Corps Risala will be in action against each other also under American system at 3:00 pm.