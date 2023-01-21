UrduPoint.com

Malik Umar Khitab Memorial KP Jr Tennis Enters Into Final Stage

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2023

Malik Umar Khitab Memorial KP Jr Tennis enters into final stage

The first Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Championship being played at the Synthetic Courts of Peshawar Sports Complex here Saturday entered the final stage

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The first Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Championship being played at the Synthetic Courts of Peshawar sports Complex here Saturday entered the final stage.

Secretary General of KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil was the chief guest on the occasion. In the quarter-final matches of U-16, Shah Sawar defeated Zain Roman by 6-2 and 6-3, Muhammad Uzair upset seeded 3 Arsalan by 6-2 and 6-4 while Ryan Khalil upset seeded No. 6 Faisal Khan by 6-4 and 6-4 in a tough match and Hamza Rehmat defeated Talha Khan by 6-3 and 6-3 and qualified for the semi-finals.

In the U-13 competitions, Arsalan Khan defeated Zain Roman 6-4 and 6-3.

Talking to media men, Umar Ayaz Khalil said that they were focusing on junior players and that was why holding the tournaments in different age groups. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got an honor of having more than 10 national ranking players in various age groups. He expressed his determination that the players would bring more international honors for the country and the nation. Through competitive exposure, these players will get opportunities to come forward in the same way in future, he added.

