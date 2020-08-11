Man Utd go to extra time against Copenhagen in Europa League

Cologne, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Manchester United were forced into extra time against FC Copenhagen in Monday's Europa League quarter-final following a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes in Cologne.

Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes both hit the post for United in the second half but the 2017 winners were unable to find a breakthrough against a team appearing in its first European quarter-final.

The winner of the tie will take on either Sevilla or Wolves at the weekend for a place in the final on August 21.