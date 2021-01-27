Mansoor Bin Mohammed meets UAE Paralympic hero Khamis and urges him to continue his achievements

Dubai Sports Council Chairman says Mohammed Khamis, a decorated Athlete of Determination, is an extraordinary ambassador for his homeland

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has urged UAE’s two-time Paralympic Games gold medal winner Mohammed Khamis and all other Emirati athletes to keep performing at their best and raise UAE’s flag on the international stage in the coming period.

This came during His Highness' reception of the champion Mohammed Khamis, who has also won a Paralympic powerlifting silver and many other medals at different international meets, in the presence of His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Council, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council, and Majid Al Usaimi, who is the President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Club for People of Determination and a UNICEF Ambassador.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed said Khamis is an extraordinary ambassador for his country, and that the wise leadership has provided our athletes with unlimited financial and moral support, and the athletes should respond to this support by winning championships and raising the nation’s flag on the international stage, and by setting an example for others.

His Highness praised the Athletes of Determination who have represented the UAE on the international stage and the Paralympic Games, and finished on the podiums.

With the Tokyo Paralympic Games scheduled to take place later this year, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed urged them to keep working hard and continue to seek glory on the biggest stage for any athlete, and write their names in the sporting annals of UAE.

Mohammed Khamis thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, for meeting him and for his inspirational words and guidance, and the powerlifter confirmed that he and all his fellow athletes will work hard to raise their performance to the levels expected, and to match the generous support and confidence of the wise leadership, and raise UAE’s flag across the world.

Majid Al Usaimi also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed for his care and support of athletes in general and Athletes of Determination in particular, as well as for his kindness in meeting him following his nomination as a UNICEF Ambassador.

Al Usaimi also confirmed that Khamis and the rest of UAE’s Athletes of Determination have been training hard for the upcoming events, including the Paralympic Games, and they are determined to see the UAE flag flying on the podiums.