Manzoor scores 32nd century

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2022 | 08:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Khurram Manzoor scored the 32nd century of his first-class career as Sindh built a commanding second innings lead of 340 over Southern Punjab at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Friday.

Khurram made 121 off 273 (15 fours) after beginning the day on 26. His partner and Sindh captain, Saud Shakeel, failed to add more to his overnight 21. Saad Khan scored 70 off 103 balls (seven fours).

Sindh were 332 for nine and, with a solid lead in pocket, will look to make Southern Punjab bat as early as they can so they have ample time to bowl them out and secure their third win of the season.

Scores in brief: Sindh 210 all out, 69.1 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 56, Muhammad Umar 39, Fawad Alam 27, Abrar Ahmed 26, Saud Shakeel 23; Mohammad Abbas 5-50) and 332-9, 106.2 overs (Khurram Manzoor 121, Saad Khan 70, Muhammad Umar29, Asif Mehmood 24, Saud Shakeel 21; Mohammad Ilyas 3-57, Salman Ali Agha 2-31, Mohammad Abbas 2-54).

Southern Punjab 202 all out, 59.5 overs (Sharoon Siraj 35, Salman Ali Agha 231, Mohammad Ilyas 25, Azam Khan 24, Hasan Ali 21; Abrar Ahmed 6-61. Muhammad Umar 2-40, Ghulam Mudassar 2-52).

