UrduPoint.com

Marsch Makes Winning Start As RB Leipzig Romp To German Cup Victory

Muhammad Rameez 9 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 11:36 PM

Marsch makes winning start as RB Leipzig romp to German Cup victory

Jesse Marsch made a succesful start in his maiden competitive game as head coach of RB Leipzig with a 4-0 away romp at second division Sandhausen on Saturday in the first round of the German Cup

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Jesse Marsch made a succesful start in his maiden competitive game as head coach of RB Leipzig with a 4-0 away romp at second division Sandhausen on Saturday in the first round of the German Cup.

The American has replaced new Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann at Leipzig, who finished runners up in the Bundesliga and German Cup last season.

A week before the new German league season kicks off, Leipzig eased into the next round of the cup.

After new signing Mohamed Simakan had a first-half header disallowed in Sandhausen, his centre-back partner Willi Orban smashed in an Angelino corner to put Leipzig ahead.

Leipzig's former Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva hit the post before Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara fired in their second goal just before the break.

Having set up Haidara, French forward Christopher Nkunku combined with Silva for their third.

With Leipzig in control, travelling fans sang "still time for one more".

Substitute Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined for 20 million Euros ($23 million) last January from sister club Red Bull Salzburg, obliged by scoring on his Leipzig debut after six months out with injury.

There were few problems elsewhere for top-flight clubs.

Bayer Leverkusen won 3-0 at fourth-tier Lokomotive Leipzig as Germany midfielder Kerem Demirbay scored twice.

Stuttgart demolished fourth division outfit Dynamo Berlin 6-0 in the capital, while three late goals saw Arminia Bielefeld win 6-3 at regional minnows Bayreuth.

Augsburg bounced back from conceding an early goal in their 4-2 hammering at fifth tier Greifswalder FCDespite Thomas Meunier and Julian Brandt testing positive for Covid-19, holders Borussia Dortmund host third division Wehen Wiesbaden, later.

Bayern Munich's first-round tie on Friday has been postponed until August 25 after fifth-tier opponents Bremer were quarantined due to cases of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

German Germany Salzburg Bielefeld Wiesbaden Leipzig Frankfurt Munich Berlin Mali Cuban Peso January August Post From Bayern Coach Borussia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

66 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochist ..

66 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

1 second ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

3 seconds ago
 Miscreants involved in temple attack deserve no co ..

Miscreants involved in temple attack deserve no concession: IGP

5 seconds ago
 APP receives ISO certificates

APP receives ISO certificates

40 minutes ago
 Rangers rocked as Dundee United end champs' unbeat ..

Rangers rocked as Dundee United end champs' unbeaten run

40 minutes ago
 US B-52 Bombers Strike Taliban Targets in Northern ..

US B-52 Bombers Strike Taliban Targets in Northern Afghanistan - Defense Ministr ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.