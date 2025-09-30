Open Menu

Pakistan Squad Named For South Africa Test Series

Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan squad named for South Africa Test series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The national selection committee has named an 18-member squad for the two-Test match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 against South Africa, commencing on October 12.

The squad will be further trimmed before the start of the first Test, said a press release.

Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while three uncapped players – Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram and Rohail Nazir are also part of the squad.

South Africa, champions of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, will take on Pakistan in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, while the second Test will be staged at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from October 20 to 24.

The two-Test match series will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played from October 28 to November 8. The squad for the white-ball series will be announced in due course.

The players for the pre-series camp will undergo training under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches later today till Wednesday, October 8.

The players who featured in the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup will join the squad on October 4.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa tour to Pakistan: October 12-16– First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; October 20-24– Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; October 28– First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; October 31– Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 1– Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 4– First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; November 6– Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; November 8– Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Recent Stories

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

1 hour ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

2 hours ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

2 hours ago
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

2 hours ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

3 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports