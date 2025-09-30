Pakistan Squad Named For South Africa Test Series
Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The national selection committee has named an 18-member squad for the two-Test match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 against South Africa, commencing on October 12.
The squad will be further trimmed before the start of the first Test, said a press release.
Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while three uncapped players – Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram and Rohail Nazir are also part of the squad.
South Africa, champions of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, will take on Pakistan in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, while the second Test will be staged at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from October 20 to 24.
The two-Test match series will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played from October 28 to November 8. The squad for the white-ball series will be announced in due course.
The players for the pre-series camp will undergo training under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches later today till Wednesday, October 8.
The players who featured in the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup will join the squad on October 4.
Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
South Africa tour to Pakistan: October 12-16– First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; October 20-24– Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; October 28– First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; October 31– Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 1– Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 4– First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; November 6– Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; November 8– Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.
