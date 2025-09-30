Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Squad Thrashes Afghanistan In T20 Opening Match
Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Pakistan made a dream start to the four-match Wheelchair T20 series, defeating Afghanistan by 5 wickets in the opening encounter at UBL sports Complex.
Chasing 146, the host sealed victory in just 15.5 overs.
Usama Tariq dazzled with a quick-fire 66, while leg-spinner Imran Arain delivered a match-winning spell, claiming five wickets to earn the Player of the Match award, Monday late night.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted 145 in 19.4 overs after winning the toss.
Asif top-scored with 28, Raheem made 26, and Zar Alam chipped in with 13. Pakistan’s bowlers dominated the innings, with Imran Arain taking 5 wickets, Muhammad Fayyaz 3, and Ayub 1.
Pakistan’s Usama Tariq made 66 in 40 balls, supported by Muhammad Fayyaz’s unbeaten 37.
Ahmed added 16 runs, while contributions from Misal (5), skipper Muhammad Zeeshan (5), and Mubeen (6) ensured a smooth pursuit. Imran Arain remained not out alongside Fayyaz as Pakistan reached the target with ease.
Speaking after the match, Pakistani Wheelchair captain Muhammad Zeeshan expressed pride: “After 20 years, we are finally hosting international wheelchair cricket on home soil. Later this year, Pakistan will also stage the Wheelchair Asia Cup featuring six teams," he said.
Afghanistan captain Mansoor Adil praised the occasion: “Pakistan’s hospitality has been excellent. This series is a valuable preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup," he noted
