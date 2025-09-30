Open Menu

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Squad Thrashes Afghanistan In T20 Opening Match

Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan wheelchair cricket squad thrashes Afghanistan in T20 opening match

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Pakistan made a dream start to the four-match Wheelchair T20 series, defeating Afghanistan by 5 wickets in the opening encounter at UBL sports Complex.

Chasing 146, the host sealed victory in just 15.5 overs.

Usama Tariq dazzled with a quick-fire 66, while leg-spinner Imran Arain delivered a match-winning spell, claiming five wickets to earn the Player of the Match award, Monday late night.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 145 in 19.4 overs after winning the toss.

Asif top-scored with 28, Raheem made 26, and Zar Alam chipped in with 13. Pakistan’s bowlers dominated the innings, with Imran Arain taking 5 wickets, Muhammad Fayyaz 3, and Ayub 1.

Pakistan’s Usama Tariq made 66 in 40 balls, supported by Muhammad Fayyaz’s unbeaten 37.

Ahmed added 16 runs, while contributions from Misal (5), skipper Muhammad Zeeshan (5), and Mubeen (6) ensured a smooth pursuit. Imran Arain remained not out alongside Fayyaz as Pakistan reached the target with ease.

Speaking after the match, Pakistani Wheelchair captain Muhammad Zeeshan expressed pride: “After 20 years, we are finally hosting international wheelchair cricket on home soil. Later this year, Pakistan will also stage the Wheelchair Asia Cup featuring six teams," he said.

Afghanistan captain Mansoor Adil praised the occasion: “Pakistan’s hospitality has been excellent. This series is a valuable preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup," he noted

Recent Stories

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

17 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

20 minutes ago
 Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

22 minutes ago
 ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

25 minutes ago
 Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire pl ..

Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

26 minutes ago
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match ..

Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa

27 minutes ago
 Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago
 Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks o ..

Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago
 Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Octo ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for October

2 hours ago
 Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports