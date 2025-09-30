Pakistan Announce 18-member Preliminary Squad For South Africa Test Series
Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2025 | 07:14 PM
The Pakistam Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday named a preliminary 18-member squad for the two-test match series against South Africa commencing
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Pakistam Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday named a preliminary 18-member squad for the two-test match series against South Africa commencing
from October 12 at the Gaddafi stadium.
The preliminary squad will further be trimmed before start of the test series which is part
of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.
Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while three uncapped players – Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram and Rohail Nazir have also been included.
South Africa, champions of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, will take on Pakistan in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 12 to 16 October, while the second Test will be staged at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from 20 to 24 October.
The two-Test match series will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played from 28 October to 8 November. The squad for the white-ball series will be announced in due course.
The players for the pre-series camp will undergo training under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches later today till Wednesday, 8 October.
The players who featured in the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup will join the squad on 4 October.
Pakistan squad:
Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi
South Africa tour to Pakistan
12-16 October – First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
20-24 October – Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
28 October – First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
31 October – Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
1 November – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
4 November – First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
6 November – Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
8 November – Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Recent Stories
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025
ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..
UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..
Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs
Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs10 seconds ago
-
Pak team intensifies preparations for ICC Women's CWC1 hour ago
-
DG Sports assures to address issues faced by athletes3 hours ago
-
Pakistan squad named for South Africa Test series4 hours ago
-
Pakistan wheelchair cricket squad thrashes Afghanistan in T20 opening match6 hours ago
-
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cup 20256 hours ago
-
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka6 hours ago
-
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa6 hours ago
-
Pakistan announce 18-member preliminary squad for South Africa Test series4 minutes ago
-
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad21 hours ago
-
Dragging politics into sports: Another stigma on India's secular face21 hours ago
-
Inter-university mega sports tournament to be launched on Oct 01: Meena Majeed21 hours ago