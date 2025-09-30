DG Sports Assures To Address Issues Faced By Athletes
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Director General (DG) Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tashfeen Haider, presided over an open forum(Kuli Kachehri), organized for international athletes from across the province at the Directorate General of Sports here in Peshawar.
The " Kuli Kachehri" was convened with the Primary objective of directly listening to the problems faced by sportspersons and proposing immediate solutions.
Representatives of athletes from various sports attended the Kuli Kachehri.
DG Sports Tashfeen Haider patiently heard the individual and collective issues of the players and issued on-the-spot practical instructions to the relevant officers for their earliest resolution.
He stated that the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a cradle of sports talent. "Our young athletes possess immense talent.
We have to resolve their issues and provide them with a safe, transparent, and well-facilitated environment so they can bring pride to the nation at national and international levels," Haider said.
The DG Sports further said that it is the vision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to prioritize the welfare of youth at every level and take sustainable measures for the promotion of sports.
He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and the patronage of Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan, the Sports Directorate General is taking serious initiatives for the welfare and facilities of the players.
Relevant officers from the Directorate General of Sports were also present at the open forum, who noted down the details of the athletes' problems and also took measures to resolve some matters immediately.
The participating athletes welcomed the initiative, stating that it provided them with an opportunity to directly communicate their concerns to the highest authorities.
They thanked the provincial government and DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tashfeen Haider, for listening to their problems and issuing immediate orders for their resolution.
The Director General assured the athletes that such initiatives would continue consistently, and the department's efforts for the promotion of sports and the patronage of players would persist.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
More Stories From Sports
-
DG Sports assures to address issues faced by athletes9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan squad named for South Africa Test series49 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wheelchair cricket squad thrashes Afghanistan in T20 opening match3 hours ago
-
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cup 20253 hours ago
-
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka3 hours ago
-
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa3 hours ago
-
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad18 hours ago
-
Dragging politics into sports: Another stigma on India's secular face18 hours ago
-
Inter-university mega sports tournament to be launched on Oct 01: Meena Majeed18 hours ago
-
Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 01: Meena Majeed20 hours ago
-
Fatima Sana confident as Pakistan begin ICC Women’s CWC campaign21 hours ago
-
Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 runs20 hours ago