DG Sports assures to address issues faced by athletes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Director General (DG) Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tashfeen Haider, presided over an open forum(Kuli Kachehri), organized for international athletes from across the province at the Directorate General of Sports here in Peshawar.

The " Kuli Kachehri" was convened with the Primary objective of directly listening to the problems faced by sportspersons and proposing immediate solutions.

Representatives of athletes from various sports attended the Kuli Kachehri.

DG Sports Tashfeen Haider patiently heard the individual and collective issues of the players and issued on-the-spot practical instructions to the relevant officers for their earliest resolution.

He stated that the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a cradle of sports talent. "Our young athletes possess immense talent.

We have to resolve their issues and provide them with a safe, transparent, and well-facilitated environment so they can bring pride to the nation at national and international levels," Haider said.

The DG Sports further said that it is the vision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to prioritize the welfare of youth at every level and take sustainable measures for the promotion of sports.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and the patronage of Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan, the Sports Directorate General is taking serious initiatives for the welfare and facilities of the players.

Relevant officers from the Directorate General of Sports were also present at the open forum, who noted down the details of the athletes' problems and also took measures to resolve some matters immediately.

The participating athletes welcomed the initiative, stating that it provided them with an opportunity to directly communicate their concerns to the highest authorities.

They thanked the provincial government and DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tashfeen Haider, for listening to their problems and issuing immediate orders for their resolution.

The Director General assured the athletes that such initiatives would continue consistently, and the department's efforts for the promotion of sports and the patronage of players would persist.

