Master/Diamond Paints Beat BN Polo In Cliffhanger
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2024 | 08:51 PM
Master Paints/Diamond Paints overcame BN Polo 8-7 in a cliffhanger in the 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2024 at the at the scenic Jinnah Polo Fields here on Saturday
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Master Paints/Diamond Paints overcame BN Polo 8-7 in a cliffhanger in the 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2024 at the at the scenic Jinnah Polo Fields here on Saturday. The match timings had to be adjusted due to rain.
The duo of Amirreza Behboudi and Juan Zubiaurre led the charge for Master Paints/Diamond Paints, netting three goals each, with Raja Temur Nadeem contributing a crucial brace. On the opposing side, BN Polo's Santiago Loza showcased his prowess with four goals, and Hilario Ruiz hammered a hat-trick.
The competition was fierce from the start, but Master Paints/Diamond Paints edged ahead with a 3-2 lead in the first chukker. They widened the gap to 5-3 by halftime, courtesy of an additional two goals in the second chukker against BN Polo's single goal.
The third chukker saw an evenly matched game, with both teams netting two goals each, leaving Master Paints/Diamond Paints ahead at 7-5.
A tense fourth chukker passed without any goals, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish in the fifth. Master Paints/Diamond Paints managed to extend their lead to 8-5, but BN Polo fought back valiantly, scoring two consecutive goals to narrow the gap to 7-8. Despite their efforts, BN Polo fell short of equalizing, handing Master Paints/Diamond Paints a hard-fought victory.
A large number of families and enthusiasts turned up to watch high-quality polo under delightful weather conditions.
Field umpires Nico Scortichini and Mark John Holmes supervised the closely contested match. DS Polo will face FG Polo in a top-tier polo competition on Sunday.
