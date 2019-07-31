UrduPoint.com
Mattek-Sands Rallies To Beat Venus In San Jose

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 11:57 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Bethanie Mattek-Sands, playing her first WTA singles match since the Australian Open, rallied to beat Venus Williams 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-1 Tuesday in the hardcourt tennis tournament in San Jose, California.

Mattek-Sands, 34, notched her first singles match win in more than a year -- since a first-round victory at the 2018 French Open.

She dropped her serve to open the third set, but won the final six games to set up a second-round clash with Spain's eighth-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.

"I'm in for another match, so I'm pumped," said Mattek-Sands, who like seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams received a wild card into the draw.

Mattek-Sands was sidelined for more than a year after suffering a ruptured Patella tendon and dislocated kneecap at Wimbledon in 2017.

