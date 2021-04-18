UrduPoint.com
Maxwell, De Villiers Star In Bangalore's Third IPL Win

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:10 PM

Maxwell, De Villiers star in Bangalore's third IPL win

Chennai, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers hit whirlwind half-centuries to set up a third successive win for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Maxwell (78) and De Villiers (76 not out) powered Bangalore to 204-4 and Virat Kohli's team then restricted Kolkata, led by Eoin Morgan, to 166-8 in Chennai.

Bangalore, who are searching for their maiden IPL title reclaimed top spot in the Twenty20 tournament.

"Well, I said at the halfway mark we have 200 because of two genius innings back-to-back," said Kohli.

"Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today. We're not getting ahead of ourselves and not getting over-excited." Maxwell, who was bought by Bangalore for $1.95m in February's auction, hit his second straight fifty to make his team recover from 9-2 including Kohli out for five in the second over.

The Australian batsman put on 86 for the third wicket with Devdutt Padikkal as he took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

He also stood strong with de Villiers before falling to fast bowler Pat Cummins as he hit nine fours and three sixes in his 49-ball knock.

De Villiers, the South African veteran who has been with Bangalore since the 2012 season, hit the ball to all parts of the ground in his 34-ball blitz.

He hit three fours and a six off the last over from Andre Russell as Bangalore finished with a flourish after Kohli elected to bat first.

"I did play well and had a lot of fun. Maxi made it easier," said man of the match De Villiers.

"It wasn't a 200-wicket, maybe 170 was about par today. The most important thing is I'm enjoying myself and my cricket - my family is here."Two-time IPL winners Kolkata were never in the chase as they lost wicket at regular intervals. Morgan hit 29 and Russell made 31 off 20 balls.

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson took three wickets while fellow quick Harshal Patel and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two each.

