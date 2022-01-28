UrduPoint.com

Medvedev To Face Nadal In Australian Open Final

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2022 | 05:16 PM

Daniil Medvedev won a tempestuous Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday and will now face Rafael Nadal, bidding to become the all-time men's Grand Slam leader, in the Sunday's final

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Daniil Medvedev won a tempestuous Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday and will now face Rafael Nadal, bidding to become the all-time men's Grand Slam leader, in the Sunday's final.

World number two Medvedev beat fourth-ranked Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Earlier the 35-year-old Spanish great powered past the Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6.

>