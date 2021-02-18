UrduPoint.com
Medvedev V Tsitsipas: Australian Open Semi-final Facts

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:54 PM

Facts and figures ahead of Friday's Australian Open men's semi-final (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Facts and figures ahead of Friday's Australian Open men's semi-final (x denotes seeding): Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) Head-to-head: Medvedev leads 5-1 Fast facts Daniil Medvedev Age: 25 World ranking: 4 prize money: $14,130,584 Career titles: 9 Grand Slam titles: 0 Australian Open best: Semi-final (2021) Coach: Gilles Cervara The form player of the men's draw, Medvedev is on a 19-match winning streak dating back to November.

During that run has won titles at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals in London and the ATP Cup.

Warned he was playing at "an amazing level" after beating fellow countryman Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final, despite suffering from leg cramps in the Melbourne heat.

Lost in an epic five sets to Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open, after being two sets down, in his only Slam final appearance to date.

Path to the semi-final: 1st rd: bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 2nd rd: bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 3rd rd: bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x28) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 4th rd: bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas Age: 22 World ranking: 6 Prize money: $12,532,057 Career titles: 5 Grand Slam titles: 0 Australian Open best: Semi-final (2019, 2021) Coach: Apostolos Tsitsipas Said he found "nirvana" on the tennis court as he recovered from two sets down to halt Rafael Nadal's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title in a quarter-final that lasted more than four hours.

Enjoyed a walkover against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round but has had to go the the distance in two of his four other matches at the tournament.

Annnounced himself at Slam level in Australia two years ago at the age of 20 when he produced a stunning display to knock out defending champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals before losing to Nadal in the semi-finals.

Path to the semi-final: 1st rd: bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 2nd rd: bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 3rd rd: bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 4th rd: bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x9) walkoverQuarter-final: bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5afp

