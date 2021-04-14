Memorial Football Tournament in June

All Pakistan Hafiz Salman Butt Memorial Football Tournament would be played in the first week of June under the auspices of Pak Sporting Football Club, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Hafiz Salman Butt Memorial Football Tournament would be played in the first week of June under the auspices of Pak Sporting Football Club, Islamabad.

According to the Chairman Pak Sporting Football Club Islamabad, Shaukat Ali Khan all preparations for the tournament have been kicked off and the matches of the event would be played in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

"Teams from all over the country will feature in the tournament and the registration of teams for the tournament will begin on May 15 and will last for two weeks," he said.

He said the tournament would be played on a knockout system under Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) rules. "At the end of the tournament, trophies and prizes will be distributed to the winning teams," he said.