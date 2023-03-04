UrduPoint.com

Mikaela Shiffrin Crowned Overall Ski World Cup Champion For Fifth Time

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mikaela Shiffrin crowned overall ski World Cup champion for fifth time

Oslo, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin was assured of winning a fifth overall World Cup title on Saturday with seven races remaining of the season.

The 27-year-old finished ahead of her only rival for the crown, Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami, in the women's downhill at Kvitfjell.

Shiffrin has dominated the season posting 14 podium finishes, including 11 victories, in 25 races.

Her tally of five overall titles equals Luxembourg's Marc Girardelli.

Just two Austrians, Annemarie Moeser-Proll, who won six overall titles, and eight-time winner Marcel Hirscher are ahead of her.

Shiffrin could round the weekend off by equalling Swedish ski icon Ingemar Stenmark's World Cup record of 86 victories.

She races in the super-G on Sunday before heading to Stenmark's homeland to compete in the giant slalom and slalom next weekend in Are.

Shiffrin will be presented with the Crystal Globe at the World Cup finals in Andorra on March 19.

Related Topics

World Andorra Luxembourg March Women Sunday Marcel Hirscher

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker leads Parliamentary Division delegatio ..

FNC Speaker leads Parliamentary Division delegation participating in IPU meeting

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Nigeria ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Nigeria on election win

26 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia and offers condolences over victims of f ..

27 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all ..

Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all levels: Shaza

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

2 hours ago
 Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partn ..

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partner: Envoy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.