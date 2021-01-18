Millat Tractor Junior National Tennis Championship: 1st Day

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 20 matches were played on the opening day of the Millat Tractor Junior National Tennis Championship 2021, which started here at Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday.

The matches were played in the men's singles (Punjab ranking) and boys U-18 singles. In In the men's singles, Mujtaba Shahbaz beat Saad Ibrahim 8-6, Aakif Hussain beat Jalal Khan 8-3, Zaryab Pirzada beat Ahmad Waqas Basit 8-1, Khizer Mehboob beat Abu Bakar Khalil 8-1, Aqeel Sarfaraz beat Zohair Pirzada 8-2, Ahtesham Arif beat Nufaid Khan 8-4 and Shayan Tariq beat Zain Chaudhry 8-4.

In the boys U-18 singles, Faizan Fayyaz beat Ali Jawad 6-0, 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-1, Ghazi Ahmad beat Ismail Ahmad Khan 6-2, 6-3, Farman Shakeel beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-1, 6-1, Nalain Abbas beat Aabis Reebal 6-0, 6-0, Ahtesham Arif beat Moavia Butt 6-1, 6-1, Mahatir Muhammad beat Muneeb Majeed 6-4, 6-1, Hassan Ali beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, Bilal Farooq beat Ibrahim Suleman 6-0, 6-3, Ahtesham Humayun beat Hussnain Ali 6-1, 6-2, Asad Zaman beat Saeed Suleman 6-1, 6-2. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be chief guest at the opening ceremony to be held tomorrow, Tuesday at 3:00 pm.